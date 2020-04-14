Harvesters sees food distribution needs grow amid COVID-19

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – This months Harvesters mobile food distribution was held Tuesday morning in the Maner Conference Center parking lot.

This month’s distribution was moved to the Maner Conference parking lot due to construction in the south parking lot of the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Harvesters received over 40,000 pounds of food this month compared to the usual 30,000 pounds they normally give out, according to Delores Smith, organizer of the food drive and a member of the Topeka Turnaround Team.

The food distribution is sponsored by Topeka Bible Church and Topeka Turnaround Team. The Topeka Turnaround team is made up of 10 central Topeka neighborhood improvement associations. Many of the volunteers belong to Topeka Bible Church.