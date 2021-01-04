Haus Property Partners cut ribbon on their new leasing business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Haus Property Partners cut the ribbon on their new property management business Monday morning.

Haus Property Partners manages residential properties for landlords and rental companies, and also offers rental and leasing services to property owners and to those looking to rent or lease residential properties.

Haus Property Partners is co-owned by Jeremiah Nelsen and Manny Herron with office manager Ashley Douglas

Manny Herron, co-owner, ” We are locally owned and operated. We believe in family and community. This is not just a business, but about the people. Stop by and have a cup of coffee, we would love to sit down and chat.”

The business also handle leasing Services including, marketing, property showings, and tenant screenings.

Full Service Management includes collecting rent, keeping up on property maintenance, and helping ensure tenants enjoy a positive experience.

Click here for more information on Haus Property Partners.

Haus Property Partners are located at 1911 S.W. Gage Blvd. and can be reached at 785-241-704.