Hayden Catholic High graduates 93 seniors during Commencement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hayden Catholic High school recognized 93 graduating seniors during their commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon at TPAC.

Shelly Buhler, President of Hayden Catholic Schools said, “On behalf of the entire Hayden community, we are grateful to have you here today.”

Class Valedictorian, Adriana Baker said, “I knew if anything like this was going to happen, it would happen when I was graduating.”

Sydney Hilmer, class Salutatorian said,”Who knew when we headed out for spring break, it would be the last time we would be altogether until now. What a ride it has been.”