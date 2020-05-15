Hayden Catholic High school invites seniors back to campus

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – This weekend Hayden Catholic High School had planned to celebrate with the 2020 graduating class. Sunday the graduates would have gathered with family and friends to walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

With the current SNCO COVID-guidelines, Hayden will not be following our tradition. Instead, Hayden administration and faculty incvited the seniors back to campus on Friday for pictures in their cap and gown and to return their textbooks and technology devices.

Graduating Senior Rosie Anguiano, “I was sad I didn’t get to say a final goodbye to my friends”.

Senior Tade Pavlik says, ” they made the right decision”.

Mckenna Cready, ” I’ve been into excersize a lot more and reading a bit”.

Andrew Schmidtlein, “I lost my baseball team this year. I’m going to Washburn University in the Fall to major in biology and pre-med and playing baseball”.