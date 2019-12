The Topeka Bible Church, 1135 SW College Avenue, is having their dazzling Holiday light show again this year. The Light show has been moved indoors the past few years and provides guests with a "dazzling and entertaining" light show. Show times are 6, 7, 8 & 9 PM on Friday, December 13, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday, December 14 & 15. All performances are in the College Ave Building, 1135 SW College Avenue.