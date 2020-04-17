Hayden High School Blue & Gold Gala goes virtual

Due to COVID-19 and the current Safer at Home order, Hayden High School has moved their 43rd annual Blue & Gold Gala to a virtual auction.

Shannon Peavler, Director of Development at Hayden, says, “we have some great items to bid on this year”. The auction will be held on Facebook Live at 6:30 pm on Saturday and bidders can register to bid by going to haydencatholic.org

Items for the online auction were donated by supporters of Hayden High School and include, quilts, bottles of wine, a floor vacuum, picnic table made from bleachers from the renovated school gym, a trip to NAPA wine country, a weekend lake house rental and more.