TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local group is recognizing healthcare workers at hospitals in Topeka.

The group, led by Josie Warriner lined up in the parking lot east of Stormont Vail Hospital and flashed headlights and honked horns as hospital employees left for the day.

Later in the evening, the group drove around both hospitals, all in recognition of the healthcare workers in Topeka.