Heartland Military day reenacts WWII battles honors those who have served

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas National Guard Museum hosted its annual Heartland Military Day on Saturday at Forbes Field in South Topeka.

Heartland Military Day included a pancake breakfast in the morning followed by a military equipment displays, Civil War and WW II reenactments, live bands and a noon cookout.

There were military vehicle rides courtesy of the MVPA and a silent auction.

The day also included a reveille ceremony, Jay Stevenson & Civil Air Patrol, military equipment displays & re-enactors, Rolling Thunder exhibits & demonstrations, civil war medicine, Kansas Light Artillery, Vietnam Veterans of America re-enactors, and a band concert with the Topeka Big Band.