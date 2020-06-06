Heartland Motorsports Park opens with Friday night drags

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Heartland Motorsports Park held their first event of the season Friday evening with their ever popular Friday night drag racing.

Sean Marconette, from Kansas City, comes down often to test his national record holding, 1984 Mustang. “I test here more often than I race. I race in the Divisionals and NHRA Super Stock”.

On each Friday of the month in June, July, August, September and October, Heartland Motorsports Park invites area race enthusiast to the Drag Strip to race their cars down the quarter mile track. Drivers can challenge another car owner or compete against the clock as they race down the drag strip.

For more information on the Friday Night Drags go to http://heartlandmotorsports.us/events/