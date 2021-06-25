Heavy rain, wind dampen Friday’s Kicker Country Stampede

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 25th annual Kicker Country Stampede continued on Friday at the Heartland Motorsports Park.
Heavy rain and wind Friday afternoon chased stampede goers to seek shelter and wait the storms out.
The Kicker Country Stampede is a 3-day outdoor music and camping festival. It’s nationally known as one of the largest music festivals in the Midwest and since moving to Heartland Motorsports Park, has grown to almost 400 acres.
Friday’s lineup on the main stage includes:
- Meghan Patrick
- Kentucky Headhunters
- Maddie & Tae
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Sam Hunt