Helping Hands Humane Society’s Bone Appetit going virtual this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka is holding their annual “Bone Appetit” fundraiser this Saturday.

Bone Appétit has been an annual celebration of HHHS since 2001. Money raised at this event go towards the care of the over 6,000 animals admitted to HHHS each year.

“This will be our first virtual event for HHHS. The bidding is open and will be open until Saturday at 9:00 p.m. We have a lot of items to bid on including a new furnace from Blue Dot and a Gary Woodland autographed flag” said Grace Clinton, HHHS Director of Business Development and Special Events.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year will be different than the past and the event will be held virtually. HHHS has numerous auction items ready to bid on and this year HHHS is offering watch party packages to host a virtual table at a location of your choosing and are available for purchase for those who wants to host friends at their house. Auction items are available for bid online and swag bags will be delivered to your home.

Click here to see and bid on auction items.