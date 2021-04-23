Helping Hands Humane Society’s Paws in the Park goes hybrid this year

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – The Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society’s annual Paws in the Park will be a hybrid event this year. Participants can enjoy in-person activities with their pets or donate to HHHS online.

“Paws in the Park is historically our annual spring and summer event. It’s a fundraiser to help meet the needs of summer kittens and puppies. This is our first in-person event since the pandemic started. This year we are offering a lot of pet activities, there is something for everybody this year.” Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events.

This year’s event will require a mask to participate and includes microchipping, nose painting, pet portraits, kitten campus, nose work, kidcraft station and more!



Paws in the Park will be held at the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St. Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

Click here to learn more about Paws in the park and to register online.