Helping Hands to have Purrs and Paws event this Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society will be having their second annual Purrs & Paws baby shower on Saturday.

Emi Greiss, Communications Coordinator for HHHS, said “Our baby shower is like having a shower for a baby that is ready to come, but we are preparing for all the kittens and puppies to come in the spring which we know always happens in the warmer months.”

“It’s not totally virtual, but it is still socially distant because it will be a drive-through. We will have information about our foster program and be sure to bring your dogs because we will have snacks for your pets as well. From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27th, you can visit the shelter parking lot and drop off donations, and get a ticket to enter for a prize and get some treats your pooch.”

Purrs & Paws baby shower benefits their foster program. Last year’s baby shower for foster care was a virtual event but this year the event will be held safely by making it a drive-through.