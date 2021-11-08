High School Showcase Concert raises money for Washburn music scholarships

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University co-sponsored the annual Beavers Showcase Concert Monday evening at White Concert Hall.
The concert is a fundraiser for the Stacie Beavers Scholarship fund through the Civic Music Club of Topeka, given to a Washburn University music student. Stacie Beavers, a member of the Civic Music Club for many years, passed away in 1978. The concert, co-sponsored by Washburn University, was attended by friends and families of the high school students, along with community members and Washburn music students.
Schools performing in the concert include:
- Hayden Singers
- Seaman Show Choir
- Cair Parvel Latin School
- Cornerstone Deo Gloria
- Topeka West Singers
- Shawnee Heights Choraliers
- Highland Park Chamber Choir
- Washburn Rural This Generation
- Topeka High Madrigals