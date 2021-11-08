High School Showcase Concert raises money for Washburn music scholarships

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University co-sponsored the annual Beavers Showcase Concert Monday evening at White Concert Hall.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Stacie Beavers Scholarship fund through the Civic Music Club of Topeka, given to a Washburn University music student. Stacie Beavers, a member of the Civic Music Club for many years, passed away in 1978. The concert, co-sponsored by Washburn University, was attended by friends and families of the high school students, along with community members and Washburn music students. 

Schools performing in the concert include:

  • Hayden Singers
  • Seaman Show Choir
  • Cair Parvel Latin School
  • Cornerstone Deo Gloria
  • Topeka West Singers
  • Shawnee Heights Choraliers
  • Highland Park Chamber Choir
  • Washburn Rural This Generation
  • Topeka High Madrigals

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories