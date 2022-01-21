Highland Park hosts 61st annual Topeka Invitational Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday that they would not be filing any charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody.

On Friday at roughly 4:50 p.m., Sedgwick County released footage that shows the measures taken to attempt to revive Lofton.