Highland Park hosts 61st annual Topeka Invitational Tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park High School is home to this year’s Topeka Invitational Tournament. The tournament started Thursday afternoon and continues Friday and Saturday.

Teams in the tournament include:

  • Highland Park
  • Hayden High
  • Lawrence High
  • Shawnee Mission North
  • Topeka High
  • Topeka West
  • Wichita-Northwest
  • St. Mary’s

Thursday winners were:

  • Highland Park
  • Wichita Northwest
  • Topeka West
  • St. Mary’s

Friday winners will advance to the championship round on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

These photos are of the Topeka High vs. Lawrence High consolation game. Topeka High 62, Lawrence High 73.

