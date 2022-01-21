Highland Park hosts 61st annual Topeka Invitational Tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park High School is home to this year’s Topeka Invitational Tournament. The tournament started Thursday afternoon and continues Friday and Saturday.
Teams in the tournament include:
- Highland Park
- Hayden High
- Lawrence High
- Shawnee Mission North
- Topeka High
- Topeka West
- Wichita-Northwest
- St. Mary’s
Thursday winners were:
- Highland Park
- Wichita Northwest
- Topeka West
- St. Mary’s
Friday winners will advance to the championship round on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
These photos are of the Topeka High vs. Lawrence High consolation game. Topeka High 62, Lawrence High 73.