Hill’s Bark Park set to open soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hills Bark Park in Gage Park has been closed for construction since Nov. 11th. The new construction will replace and enhance the main entrance to the park, add new fencing and concrete, new shade structures in the large dog section with new LED lights, new irrigation will be added to help maintain the existing turf, and double the size of the park for more space for the dogs.

The large dog section will extend into a rarely used ballfield in Gage Park while the small dog section will grow in size to what is currently the large dog section. The expanded Hill’s Bark Park will have two separate parking areas as well as a new entrance in the small dog area and two entrances in the large dog area.



A $175,000 sponsorship from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. to the Parks For All Foundation, is enabling Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to double the size of the dog park.

The estimated opening date for the new bark park is December, 31st, 2021.