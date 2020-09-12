Historic Harley Davidson celebrates Fall with a bike ride through the Flint Hills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Historic Harley Davidson motorcycle shop located at S.W. 21st & Topeka Blvd. held their annual Fall bike ride on Saturday. The ride is held each year to celebrate the end of summer and the Fall riding season. Over 100 riders participated in the Saturday morning ride which took the riders through the flint hills south and west of Topeka. After returning to the shop riders were treated to lunch at the Black Dog Barbecue restaurant inside the shop.

Mike Patterson, Owner/Operator of Historic Harley Davidson, “Today is just a fun ride. It’s been a strange year and one thing people can do is ride their motorcycles. Today we are going to ride about 60 miles through the Flint Hills and come back to the shop and have some lunch.”