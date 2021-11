TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hoosier Arenacross racing is in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

Hoosier Arenacross is one of the most extreme racing environments in the world with top professional and amateur athletes competing on man-made, custom-designed tracks built inside the country’s most well-known arena’s.

Here is the Arenacross schedule for this weekend:

Friday – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday – 7:00 p.m.