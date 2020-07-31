Horseshoe pitching is popular at Sunflower State Games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunflower State Games continue this weekend with Horseshoe Pitching at Gage Park. This year, there were over 25 participants in the Horseshoe Pitching Contest.

“We are here for the awesome Sunflower State Games,” Terry Cuthbertson said, Topeka Horseshoe Association member. “We usually have a full house but with COVID-19 we are a little short this year. This is a great way for everybody to get involved in horseshoes, it’s a lot of fun.”

The Topeka Horseshoe Association has a strong membership in the capital city. Here are a few tidbits about the Topeka Horseshoe Association;