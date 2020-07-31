Horseshoe pitching is popular at Sunflower State Games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunflower State Games continue this weekend with Horseshoe Pitching at Gage Park. This year, there were over 25 participants in the Horseshoe Pitching Contest.
“We are here for the awesome Sunflower State Games,” Terry Cuthbertson said, Topeka Horseshoe Association member. “We usually have a full house but with COVID-19 we are a little short this year. This is a great way for everybody to get involved in horseshoes, it’s a lot of fun.”
The Topeka Horseshoe Association has a strong membership in the capital city. Here are a few tidbits about the Topeka Horseshoe Association;
- Topeka Horseshoe Association (THA) has been a part of Gage Park since 1899.
- In 2003, the City of Topeka and the Topeka Parks & Recreation built 18 new horseshoe courts with full walkways.
- In 2009, The Topeka Parks & Recreation built new restrooms next to the horseshoe courts.
- The Topeka Horseshoe Association has hosted many state championship tournaments.
- The 2015 World Horseshoe Tournament was hosted by the city of Topeka at the Kansas Expocentre.