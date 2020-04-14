How the banking industry has changed since COVID-19

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Alan Towle, Chairman and CEO of Fidelity Banks in Topeka talks about how the banking industry has changed since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The banking industry has always had a plan in place in case of a pandemic, according to Towle.

He states, banks and their customers will adapt to the new way of doing business with more electronic transactions and using drive up windows. Towle, says, “some businesses are in trouble financially and may not make it through this pandemic, but they are working with businesses and private citizens by deferring loans and working with on their payment plans”.