“I Dream A World” Exhibit opens Friday

The Mulvane Art Museum held a reception Friday evening featuring the works of Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Brian Lanker who created his project titled I Dream A World: Portraits of Black Women Who Changed America. This collection of photographs and interviews with some of the most historically and socially influential women of the 20th century is shown through 75 photographs. The women include Maya Angelou, Rosa parks, Althea Gibson, Lena Horne, Ruby Dee, Coretta Scott king, Oprah Winfrey and Septima Poinsette Clark and more. Museum hours are Tuesday 10 -7, Wednesday – Friday: 10 -5, Saturday 1 – 4, Closed Sunday and Monday.