Ichabod basketball honors two players on senior night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized two outgoing seniors on the men’s basketball team during the Emporia State game Saturday in Lee Arena.

Seniors forwards Will McKee and Jace Williams were recognized.

Because of COVID-19 rules, athletes in their senior year were allowed to return for another season. Seniors on the women’s team have not decided if they will return upon graduation.

Others recognized at half time were retiring Dancing Blues Coach Angie Price and several members of the Washburn pep band.

The Washburn Women defeated the Emporia Hornets 74-64. The Washburn men won the late game 73-70.