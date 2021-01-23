In case you missed it: here’s what happened this past week in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday, Jan. 18: The Community Food Network is hosting “Dreams CAN Make A Difference: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service” in partnership with Living the Dream, Inc. Community volunteers will be sorting and repacking food for children, families, and seniors in need of food assistance this week.

Tuesday, Jan. 19: There’s something funny going on at Washburn Rural High School. The Washburn Rural High School theater department’s winter musical, Lucky Stiff, opened on Thursday at the high school.

Tuesday, Jan. 19: Governor Laura Kelly and her administration joined in a nationwide event Tuesday to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 by turning on all of the Kansas Statehouse interior lights.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: The 2021 KSNT News St. Jude Dream Home is making steady progress since breaking ground on November 18th.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: Midland Care of Topeka has hired Shawn Sullivan to replace Karen Weichert as President and CEO of the long term care organization.

Thursday, Jan. 21: Topeka High is hosting the 60th annual basketball invitational tournament this week.

Friday, Jan. 22: A new storage facility is currently under construction in south Topeka. TopCity Storage is a one of a kind facility that features high tech security, Bluetooth operation, CCTV cameras, and storage units that can detect a tenants cell phone and lock and unlock automatically.

Friday, Jan. 22: The Topeka High Basketball invitational continued on Friday.

Saturday, Jan. 23: Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, at 7433 SW 29th St. sponsored a blood drive on Saturday.

Saturday, Jan. 23:Washburn University hosted an indoor track meet Saturday in their new indoor athletic facility.