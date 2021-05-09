Skip to content
In case you missed it: here’s what was happening this past week in Topeka
Spotted Photo Gallery
by:
Keith Horinek
Posted:
May 9, 2021 / 09:53 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 9, 2021 / 09:53 AM CDT
Washburn University recognizes outstanding student athletes with Golden Bods Awards
Topekans celebrate small business week, first week of May
Kansas Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner at Vaerus Aviation
GTP’s Momentum 2022 coming back strong after pandemic slowdown
Wednesday’s Live @ Lunch concert series celebrates Cinco De Mayo with the Paradize Band
Governor Kelly signs Proclamation for National Travel and Tourism week in Kansas
Ribbon cutting held for Kansas River Weir Project
Great Overland Station is now owned by Shawnee County Parks and Rec
First Friday Art Walk features live music and a new art exhibit in the NOTO Arts Center
Washburn University holds Commencement for 2021 graduates
