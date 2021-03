TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Community Blood Center is holding a blood drive Wednesday at the Countryside United Methodist Church from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m..

"We need whole blood, you can go on savealifenow and sign up to give blood. We need all types but especially O Positive and O Negative blood," Zima said. "With some of the storms we've had in the United States recently there is definitely a shortage and we need people to come in and donate."