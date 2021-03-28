In case you missed it: here’s what was happening this past week in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society will be having their second annual Purrs & Paws baby shower on Saturday.

Emi Greiss, Communications Coordinator for HHHS, said "Our baby shower is like having a shower for a baby that is ready to come, but we are preparing for all the kittens and puppies to come in the spring which we know always happens in the warmer months."