Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Unemployment Situation
Jefferson Awards
Remarkable Women
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Our News Team
Top Stories
In case you missed it: here’s what was happening this past week in Topeka
Top Stories
Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with winds picking up tomorrow
Video
Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, 14 wounded
UK variant hunters lead global race to stay ahead of COVID
Expelled from US at night, migrant families weigh next steps
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Washburn Ichabods
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Olympics 2021
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Leonard leads Clippers past 76ers in Rivers’ first game back
Top Stories
Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims UFC heavyweight title
Houston locks in on defense, beats Syracuse 62-46 in NCAAs
Trevor Hudgins, Northwest Missouri State, national champions again
Davis’ jumper gives Arkansas 72-70 win over Oral Roberts
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Buy Local
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 @ 4
FOX 43 at 4 What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Tax Tips
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
In case you missed it: here’s what was happening this past week in Topeka
Top Stories
Topeka woman’s home robbed; late grandson’s class ring stolen
Video
Top Stories
Kansas City 12-year-old co-writes book to help kids talk about COVID-19 pandemic
Topeka police identify persons of interest, victim who died in shooting
California man looking to make a difference in Kansas after paying time for marijuana possession
Seaman High School Theatre presents musical Working
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Page 2
Advice
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Weekend Watch
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
In case you missed it: here’s what was happening this past week in Topeka
Spotted Photo Gallery
by:
Keith Horinek
Posted:
Mar 28, 2021 / 08:18 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 28, 2021 / 08:18 AM CDT
Washburn University hosts golf invitational
St. Jude Dream Home update
Washburn University celebrates Women’s Suffrage movement one year later
Convention of States group stage rally at Capitol
Stormont Vail Health remembers those lost to COVID-19
Washburn baseball vs. Northwest Missouri State Bearcats
Topeka West holds swim invitational at Cap Fed Natatorium
Washburn Football team holds spring camp for youth players
Helping Hands to have Purrs and Paws event this Saturday
Seaman High School Theatre presents musical Working
Trending Stories
One person hurt in West Topeka shooting Saturday night
CDC reports no patterns of vaccine deaths after more than 2,000 investigated claims
Five states now on Kansas quarantine list
Kansas Senate leadership responds to majority leader’s felony charge
Kansas woman’s death after COVID-19 vaccination raises safety concerns, state health officials weigh in
Video