Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn opens Friday night at the Topeka Civic Theatre

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre’s latest play, “Holiday Inn”, opens Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The performance is based on the original play by Irving Berlin, that came out in 1942. The musical opened on Broadway in 2016.

The musical tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut. Life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance and Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July.

For tickets and show times click here.