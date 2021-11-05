It’s tulip planting season for Shawnee County Parks and Rec

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks & Recreation staff have started the enormous task of planting tulip bulbs in the county park gardens throughout Topeka. Over 47,000 bulbs will be planted this fall in Ted Ensley Gardens and other gardens maintained by the Parks & Rec. Department.

“Here at Ted Ensley Gardens we have over 40,000 tulip bulbs that we have been planting,” said Kimberly Wolff, Partnership Development Specialist for the Parks For All Foundation. “We have about 20,000 planted so far. All of the volunteers and employees have been really busy making this a beautiful place come spring.”

Many of the tulip bulbs are planted by volunteers. If anyone is interested in volunteering to help with planting you can email Kimberly Wolff at kimberly.wolff@snco.us or call Kimberly at 785-251-6878.