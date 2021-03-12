Jake’s RC Pro AM racing, a fun sport for all ages

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jake’s Remote Control Pro AM race track is a busy place on the weekends.

“Tonight we are practicing for Saturday and Sunday’s trophy races,” said Jacob Schell, the owner of Jakes RC Pro AM Racing. “We race almost every weekend. We race one-tenth scale electric buggies, trucks and four-wheel drive indoor off-road cars. We race on carpet and we used to race on dirt but carpet is much more predictable. We are always accepting new members. The new members start out in the novice class, we don’t throw them out to the wolves.”

Click here to find out more about Jakes’s RC Pro AM Racing.