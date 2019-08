Midland Care of Topeka dedicated its newest building, Compass Center, on Tuesday. The new location will house the PACE program for Midland Care. The PACE, (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) program includes medical care such as doctor appointments and hospital visits, dental and vision care, pharmacy, medical transportation, a day care center and more.

The new building is located at 2130 SW Westport Dr. and is also the new home for the Topeka Meals on Wheels Program.