January is National Blood Donor Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – National Blood Donor Month has been observed in January since 1970 with the goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during winter – one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.

Christ Lutheran Church hosted a Red Cross blood drive on Thursday in their Fellowship Hall, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There were 44 volunteers that donated for this blood drive.

Amanda Adams, Director of Christion Education at Christ Lutheran Church, “We knew there was a need for blood and we couldn’t find any blood drives, so we just scheduled a blood drive in our church. Our schedule is full with 44 donors today.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, less people are donating blood, which is putting Kansas hospitals in critically low blood supplies.

Blood donations from people who have recovered from the coronavirus are also desperately needed. The antibodies in your blood could help someone with the virus recover.

If you would like to donate, Community Blood Center has donation centers in Kansas and Missouri and also holds blood drives.

Go to their website for more information.