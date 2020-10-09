Jardine Elementary brings the pumpkin patch to Kindergarten students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jardine Elementary kicked off the month of October with its annual pumpkin patch field trip Friday afternoon at the school.

However, the pumpkin patch was brought to the students.

“Traditionally our kindergarteners get to go on a pumpkin patch field trip each year. During COVID our kids can’t go on field trips so, working with our kindergarten team and PTO they came up with the idea of bringing the pumpkin patch to the kids,” said Jardine Elementary Principal Angela Pomeroy.

This year, in an effort to keep kids socially distanced and safe, the Jardine staff set up a pumpkin patch in front of the school for the pre-school and kindergarten students.