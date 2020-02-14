Closings and Delays
Jasper in Deadland a somber play about life and death

The Topeka High Theater Department’s winter play Jasper in Deadland is showing this weekend at the Topeka High School Hoehner Auditorium. Jasper in Deadland is a story of 16-year-old Jasper, who journeys into the afterlife to rescue his recently deceased best friend, Agnes.  Jasper, a high school swimmer, finds himself in Deadland after he dives off a cliff into a lake — the same reckless stunt that killed his friend Agnes, who was mad at him when she leapt. He’s certain her death was his fault. Show times are Feb. 13-15 7pm.

