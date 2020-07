Jasper Shrake Quartet opens Brown Bag Concert Series at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -Jasper Shrake Quartet played in the Brown Bag Concert Series Wednesday at Evergy Plaza.

The Brown Bag Concert Series, hosted by the Greater Topeka Partnership, will continue on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. through August 26.

There are six concerts left in the series, including:

Band members in Wednesdays concert included, Jasper Shrake on trumpet/flugelhorn, Alex Frank on guitar, Brock Chart, John Kosch on piano, Jeff Utter, Ben Tervort, Spencer Reeve on bass, David Liston, Vaughn Craddock and Daniel Albertson on drums.