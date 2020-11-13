Jayhawk Area Council goes virtual to announce Top 20 Under 40 Honorees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Back in August 2020 the Jayhawk Area Council’s Top 20 Under 40 Steering committee Members sought out and surprised 20 individuals revealing they had been selected as a 2020 Topeka’s 20 Under 40 Honoree.
This year’s virtual announcement was held at The Dillon House in downtown Topeka and emceed by District Attorney Mike Kagay and KSNT evening anchor Brooke Lennington. KSNT is a proud sponsor of the Jayhawk Area Council’s Top 20 Under 40.
Jayhawk Area Council CEO, Wayne Pancoast, “This years Top 20 Under 40 event has gone virtual and we are having our podcast from the Dillon House. All of our honorees are at different locations around town having their own watch parties.”
The following list of 2020 honorees had been chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for their notable accomplishments in professional and personal service to build a stronger Topeka. Evaluation and selection of the nominees were completed by a committee of more than 20 community members.
Rachel Ault, Nurse Manager, Pediatrics, Pediatric Intensive Care, Young Adult Center, Stormont Vail Health
Daniel Ball, Engineer for US Department of Veterans Affairs
Jessica Barraclough, Director of Volunteer Engagement, United Way of Greater Topeka
Abbey Brown, Managing Director, The Brownstone Wedding and Event Venue
John Calvert, KSDE Safety and Security Specialist
Haley DaVee, Executive Vice President at the Heartland Credit Union Association
Andy Fry, Special Projects Engineer- Topeka Metro
Alicia Guerrero-Chavez, Director of Risk Management & Support Services at Family Service & Guidance Center
Chelsea Hopkins, Relationship Manager, Advisors Excel
Molly Howey, President of GO Topeka, Sr. VP of Greater Topeka Partnership, with the Greater Topeka Partnership
Kyle Johnson, Gifted Facilitator at Seaman Middle School
Sarah Morse, Corporate Counsel, Federal Home Loan Bank
Hannah Naeger, Dentist, Shunga Family Dental
Kristen O’Shea, O’Shea Strengths Coaching
Emily Ramsdell, General Manager, Hospitality Services
Michael Schmidt, Sr. Manager Revenue Management – BNSF Railway
Amanda Stanley, General Counsel – League of Kansas Municipalities
Johnathan Sublet, Lead Pastor – Hi-Crest Campus, Fellowship Bible Church
Michael Williams, Head men’s basketball coach @ Highland Park High School and Site Coordinator for Communities In Schools