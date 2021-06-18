Jayhawk Theater brings back the Blues with Grammy nominated Danielle Nicole

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Suki’s Productions sponsored a Blues night at the Jayhawk Theater on Friday evening.

Danielle Nicole, Kansas City, Mo., graced the Jayhawk Theater stage Friday evening with her award winning contemporary blues.

Danielle Nicole’s debut album, Wolf Den reached number 2 on the Billboard Top Blues Albums chart just one month after it was released in September 2015.

Nicole’s second release “Cry No More” reached number 1, and was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award in Contemporary Blues. “Cry No More” went on to earn two Blues Music Awards and three Independent Blues Awards.

Nicole is currently nominated for the 4th time in this year’s Blues Music Awards for the category of Bass Instrumentalist.

Opening for Nicole was the Keesha Pratt Band.