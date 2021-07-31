Jayhawk Theater hosts a night of comedy, food and drink

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Patrons of the Jayhawk Theatre enjoyed a night of laughs from some of the most original, eccentric, and hilarious comedy acts coming out of Chicago. The show was hosted by comedian Jack Allen.

The Big Snail Comedy show features Chicago comedians Ricardo Angulo, Derek Strong, Knute Gregory, Jack Allan and Topeka native Claire Sundbye.

A second show will take place on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St. Tickets are $16 online and $20 at the door.

Food and drinks are available for purchase by Oleander Cafe and Norseman Brewing Company.