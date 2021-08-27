Jeff Kready and Nikki Daniels return to Topeka to teach the art of acting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka native Jeff Kready and his wife Nikki Renee Daniels conducted a special Theater Master Class Friday evening at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“Thankfully we know that a lot of Broadway shows are starting to open up again. Shows like Hamilton and Wicked are in rehearsal right now.” Nikki Renee Daniels.

“I always love a chance to come home to Topeka and work with performers here. I remember how much it meant to me to have someone help me to grow as a performer. Oh, and I get to be in Annie Live on NBC which airs Thursday night, December 2nd. I’m really excited to get back on stage.” Jeff Kready.

The Master Classes are part of the Educational Programs offered at TPAC that are dedicated to entertaining, enriching and educating through the Arts.

A group of young Topeka actors including, Abby Musick, Alex Castaneda and Peter Sandquist were given individual instruction and theatrical techniques from Kready and Daniels to improve their acting, singing and theatrical demeanor.

Kready is an American stage performer and has been featured in Broadway musicals and network television shows. He was born in Parsons, Kansas and raised in Topeka. He graduated from Washburn Rural High School and Washburn University. His wife, Nikki Renee Daniels, is an acclaimed Broadway actress and concert soloist. She is cast in the Broadway revival of “Company” starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk. The show is scheduled to open later this year.