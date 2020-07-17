Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille opens new location

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille, formerly located at 2940 SW Wanamaker, has moved to their new location in the Villa West shopping center northwest of 29th and Wanamaker.

Friday morning they officially opened the doors at their new location.

“The move has taken a long time,” Molly Rose said, daytime bar manager. “It’s been planned out for years. There was a lot of thought that went into it. We have almost 80 TV’s, we have 14 satellite receivers, we have Apple TV and ROKU. Our menu is pretty much the same, we plan to make some changes in the future.”

Jeremiah’s is open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday.