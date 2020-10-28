Jeremiah Johnson plays the Blues for the Jayhawk Theatre and Topeka Blues Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society invited Jeremiah Johnson to play his award- winning Blues Tuesday evening for a virtual concert at the Jayhawk Theatre.

Jeremiah Johnson, from St. Louis. Mo. started singing the Blues when he was only 6 years old. His music is a blend of the St. Louis blues, southern rock, and country. His 2016 album release, Blues Heart Attack, reached No. 5 in the Billboard Blues Albums Chart.

Joining Jeremiah was Tony Antonelli on drums and Paul Niehaus IV on Bass.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Jayhawk Theatre renovations and the Topeka Blues Society.