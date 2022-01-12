Jim Leiker, Capper Foundation President and CEO to retire next week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A retirement reception was held on Wednesday afternoon for Jim Leiker, President and CEO of the Capper Foundation who is set to retire on Jan. 16, 2022.

As the long-time face of Capper Foundation, Mr. Leiker has led the incredible growth of the organization, providing creative, individualized and life-changing services to infants, children, teens and adults. He has also overseen several capital campaigns, renovations and additions, two mergers to expand services and locations and increased community engagement and support.

The last merger occurred in 2014, expanding day and residential services in Butler and Cowley Counties in South Central Kansas.

“I started in 1992, and things looked different back then,” Leiker said. “There has been a lot of achievements, but my biggest achievement was empowering the people around me and I’m going to miss the people the most. We have a great team here and I’m going to miss being around them. I’m going to take a break, but I will be active in the community going forward.”

Leiker recently also recently shared:

“Serving as President & CEO and on the Board of Trustees of Capper Foundation truly is a heartfelt honor and privilege. It makes my heart smile when I think about leading this legendary nonprofit organization for three decades and all of the lives we’ve touched with such a positive impact. I am very blessed that so many people have touched and enriched my life as well. Through all of the good times and challenges we faced over the years, we kept our focus on our mission to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities. We also worked tirelessly toward our vision of every person being valued and enjoying access, independence and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams.”

Arthur Capper’s lasting legacy is Capper Foundation, founded 101 years ago on Christmas Day 1920, when he vowed to “do more for the children.” Today, Capper services extend across the lifespan, helping infants, children, teens and adults living with disabilities enjoy access, independence and opportunities to advance their hopes and dreams.

The Capper Foundation provides children and adult services, veterans assistance funds and more. Go to www.capper.org for more information about the Capper Foundation.