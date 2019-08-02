Joe Diffie Electrifies a Prairie Band Crowd

Joe Diffie was singing his hit Country songs at Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening. Diffie signed with Epic Records in 1990 and has charted 35 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. Five of which peaked at No. 1. A few of Joe’s hits include, John Deere Green, Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox, Third Rock From The Sun and A whole Lotta Gone. In addition to these singles, he has had 12 others reach the Top 10 and ten more reach the Top 40 on the same chart. He has also co-written singles for Holly Dunn, Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina. See more photos here.