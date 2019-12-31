John Michael Montgomery serenades a sold out crowd at Prairie Band Casino and Resort

John Michael Montgomery entertained a standing room only audience Monday night at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort. John Michael Montgomery began his music career in 1992 and has had more than 30 singles on the Billboard Country Charts, of which seven have reached number one, including I Love the Way You Love Me, I Swear, Be My Baby Tonight and If You’ve Got Love. He has released 10 studio albums including three albums, Life’s a Dance, Kickin it Up and John Michael Montgomery certified multi-platinum.















































































