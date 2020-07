TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The First Friday Artwalk for July featured live music by Delta Haze, violinist Roy Tanner and dancing by Ballet Folklorico.

There was new art exhibit in the Morris Art Gallery and vendors sold everything from antiques to fine art.

First Friday Artwalk is held in the NOTO Arts District on North Kansas Avenue on the first Friday of each month. This month’s is the first being held since coronavirus closed most stores in the NOTO Arts District in mid-March.