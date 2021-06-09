Junior Achievement of Kansas recognizes business leaders with Hall of Fame Banquet

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Junior Achievement of Kansas recognized five businessmen and women into its Business Hall of Fame Wednesday evening at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Noel Etzel, CEO of JETZ Service Co. gave opening remarks. Ashley Charest, President of Junior Achievement of Kansas welcomed the guests and KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller was emcee for the evening.

This year’s 2021 Topeka Business Hall of Fame Class are:

Dan Chavez, Chavez, Inc.

Butch Eaton, Midwest Health

Mike Kiley, Security Benefit

Jim Klausman, Midwest Health

Christel Marquardt, posthumous.

Junior Achievement has 106 local JA Areas across the nation, and are the nation’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills to be successful and own their economic success, plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic choices.

KSNT News is a proud sponsor of Junior Achievement of Kansas.