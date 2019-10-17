Junior Achievement’s Bowl – A – Thon raises money for local kids

Junior Achievement of Topeka is having a Bowl – A – Thon this weekend at Westridge Lanes. Dates and times for the Bowl A Thon are, Thursday, 4:00 pm, Friday, 4:00, 6:30, 9:00, Saturday 5:00, 7:30 and Sunday 2:00. Proceeds from the Bowl a Thon will benefit programs at Junior Achievement of Topeka. If your team of 5 would like to join the Bowl A Thon contact Mandy Gosney, mandyg@kansasja.org, 785.235.3700. Junior Achievement is an organization that helps young people develop the knowledge and skills they need to plan their future success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices.









































