Junior League of Topeka holds Leadership Summit for teens

The Junior League of Topeka held their annual Leadership Summit Wednesday at the Stormont Vail Pozez Education Center. The leadership Summit is held each year to help young teens cope with life situations and encourage teens to become leaders within their social groups. All High Schools in Shawnee County were represented at the Summit. Topics for the day long event include, Suicide Awareness, Presenting Your Best Self, Lessons from the Custodian and What Makes a Leader. Speakers included, Annie Diedrich, Shawnee County Suicide Prevention Coalition/Seaman Middle School Principal, Lindsay Lebahn, FORGE, Chad Parks, Author of Game Changing Moves / Shawnee Heights Teacher and Coach and Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.