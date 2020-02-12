Junior League of Topeka holds Leadership Summit for teens

The Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka (SME Topeka) have named Greg Schwerdt the 2019 Executive of the Year. A reception and dinner in Greg's honor was held Tuesday evening at the Topeka Country Club. Greg Schwerdt founded Schwerdt Design Group in 1990 and is currently licensed, and has practiced architecture, in 46 states. He has focused his career in developing a multi-disciplined firm which offers Schwerdt Design Group’s clients a multitude of professional services. SME is the leading organization for sales and marketing professionals in Northeast Kansas. Members are committed to excellence in all aspects of sales and marketing through continued education, community involvement, and professional networking.