Junteenth 2020 celebrates 155 years of Emancipation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19th. Brown v Board also celebrated its anniversary this week, after the landmark 1954 decision to end school segregation.

The Brown v Board of Education of Topeka is celebrating it’s 66th anniversary in 2020. The US Supreme Court passed the Brown v Board of Education of Topeka on May 17, 1954. During its case, the court ruled laws establishing racial segregation in public schools as unconstitutional.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston Texas that announced all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.

Wednesday, people celebrated both of these historic dates.

“Juneteenth is directly related to Brown v Board because it is another layer of emancipation, another layer to pursue opportunity,” said Joan Wilson, a Brown v Board Park Ranger. “On June 19th, 1865, general Gordon Granger emancipated over 200,000 African Americans. In 1954, the Brown decision gave freedom of opportunity and the right to be educated to African Americans.”