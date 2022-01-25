Kansans For Life holds rally at State House

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansans For Life group held a rally on the south steps of the State Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

Featured rally speakers included Kristen Day, Executive Director of Democrats for Life of America and Kim Borchers, Kansas Republican National Committee Woman, and State Senator Kristen O’Shea.

“The issue of life is not a partisan issue, It is a dignity of life issue. I want to thank the Kansas Legislators who have fought tirelessly to make it possible for this amendment to be on the ballot this August. They did their job, now it is time to do ours.” Kim Borchers, Kansas Republican National Committeewoman said.

“Last year this time, my husband and I found out we were pregnant. I was struck with tears when I heard the heartbeat. This is not just me and my body, this is also him and his body.” State Senator Kristen O’Shea.

The VALUE THEM BOTH Amendment to the Kansas Constitution has passed the House and Senate and now goes to the voters in August of 2022. The VALUE THEM BOTH Amendment includes:

Parental consent for minors seeking abortion

Informed consent, alerting women to potential health risks

24-hour waiting period

Abortion clinic sanitation and safety standards

Pro-life House and Senate members participated in the rally for a brief moment. Jake LaTurner, House of Representative for Kansas was also present at the rally.

The group assembled at the Topeka Performing Arts Center and marched to the south steps of the capitol.

The group’s schedule included,

Catholic Mass at TPAC

Non-denominational prayer service in Capitol Visitor Center Auditorium

March starts at TPAC and goes to the capitol.

Rally for Life on south steps of the capitol