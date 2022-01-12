Kansas Arborist Association holds Shade Tree Conference this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Arborist Association held their annual Shade Tree Conference in the Sunflower Ballroom at the Hotel Topeka At City Center.

“The Shade Tree Conference is held to introduce new standards and ideas and information to Kansas Arborists. The Kansas Arborist Association trains Arborists and certifies Arborists in Kansas”, Skyler Delmott, Kansas Arborist Association Vice President.

“There are a lot of bad practices out there and we see it all the time. Like removing a tree that could have been saved by treating it.”

Over 300 Arborists from across the state of Kansas attended the 3 day conference, which takes place from,

Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a social from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

An Arborist is professionally trained on how to properly maintain trees for the safety of the public and the health of the tree. “Trees are an investment that requires proper tree care; however, pruning or removing trees, especially large trees, can be dangerous work”, Kansas Arborist Association.